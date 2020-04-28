Dentists Desperate To Assist New Zealanders

Dentists in New Zealand are desperate to get back to work to assist their patients.

Dental Council of New Zealand (DCNZ) and the Ministry of Health dictate which Oral Health Services are able to be provided at each Alert Level.

While many members of the public had hoped to finally get their dental needs seen to from today when many businesses reopened under Alert level 3, there has been very little change in the services that are able to be provided by dentists.

The Dental Council website specifies that ‘Community dental services may provide face-to-face appointments for urgent or emergency care. Routine care (non-essential and elective dentistry) will not be provided’.

NZDA is urging the public to contact their dentist if they have urgent needs.

However, it is important to understand that if your dental problem is not urgent, then you will not be able to receive treatment until New Zealand is at Alert Level 2.

