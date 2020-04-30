News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Geneva CEO Addresses Epidemic Parliamentary Committee

Thursday, 30 April 2020
Press Release: Geneva Healthcare

Geneva Healthcare Chief Executive, Veronica Manion, rallied for the health and wellbeing of all Carers and Clients in the sector, raised awareness and offered her expertise to find solutions to the ongoing critical issues when she addressed the Epidemic Response Parliamentary Committee this morning. The committee was established on 25 March 2020 to consider and report to the House on matters relating to the Government’s management of the COVID-19 epidemic.

About Geneva Healthcare

We are New Zealand’s trusted experts in aged care, illness, injury and disability support.Since 1996, we’ve been supporting New Zealanders to live their best life and thrive by keeping well, living independently and staying connected with their community. We are also the industry’s specialists in Temporary Staffing and Permanent Recruitment services that support healthcare facilities nationwide and overseas with reliable and quality staffing solutions.With a highly trained, multicultural workforce and offices nationwide, we are a leading force in the industry known for creativity and technology driven innovative solutions that enable us to be more responsive in the delivery of high quality healthcare and recruitment services.

