Geneva CEO Addresses Epidemic Parliamentary Committee

Geneva Healthcare Chief Executive, Veronica Manion, rallied for the health and wellbeing of all Carers and Clients in the sector, raised awareness and offered her expertise to find solutions to the ongoing critical issues when she addressed the Epidemic Response Parliamentary Committee this morning. The committee was established on 25 March 2020 to consider and report to the House on matters relating to the Government’s management of the COVID-19 epidemic.

