News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Covid-19 Mental Health Survey Shows Participants Are ‘stressed But Resilient’

Thursday, 14 May 2020, 10:25 am
Press Release: University of Waikato

Psychologists at the University of Waikato have released preliminary results of their survey looking into New Zealanders’ mental health during the Covid-19 crisis, and the findings show Kiwis are feeling stressed but resilient.

The online survey, which was open for participation during April, saw more than 1,000 responses from New Zealanders, and the research team now have initial findings of how people were thinking, feeling, and coping with the lockdown and the threat of the pandemic.

“As New Zealand confronted the reality of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Level 4 lockdown, we were interested in how people think about protecting and improving their physical and emotional health, and the strategies they would use to cope with the practical and emotional fallout of the lockdown,” says senior lecturer, Dr Carrie Barber.

“Through this initial restrictive phase of New Zealand’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we would describe our participants as stressed but resilient.

“Most have dramatically changed their lifestyle; only about 10% were working outside of the home in April, and almost all are taking the government’s guidelines about health precautions seriously, and practicing social distancing and handwashing.”

The survey showed most respondents considered themselves healthy, and were not personally worried about being infected with Covid-19. However, they were concerned about the health of others and the financial impact of the pandemic.

About one quarter did consider themselves vulnerable to the virus, mostly because of existing respiratory conditions and age.

Dr Barber says the survey also showed the importance of the media for information.

“Most people said they rely on New Zealand-based online news sources and government websites for information, and many listed the daily news briefings as a positive source of coping and support.

“They were overwhelmingly positive about the amount and quality of information available to them.”

The financial side of the pandemic and the lockdown was shown to be weighing on participants’ minds, as 60% reported at least some financial impact of the crisis, and 14% were seriously affected.

“Many are worried, especially about infecting others or losing loved ones, and rightly so. Their travel and daily lives are (temporarily) dramatically impacted, with more than 30% experiencing high levels of anxiety and/or depression,” says Dr Barber.

“In spite of this challenging situation, participants described using mostly positive, effective coping strategies. They have connected with whānau and friends, engaged in new and old hobbies and activities, and exercised, often with a walk around the neighbourhood.”

Many answers also focused on being grateful to live in New Zealand, and echoed the values of being kind and protecting the vulnerable members of the community.

According to Dr Barber, this study is a snapshot of an ongoing, dynamic situation in a complex, diverse community.

“We will continue to analyse the data to better understand how our thoughts and beliefs about health and health behaviours are related to other aspects of behaviour and well-being.

“With a number of other studies in progress in New Zealand and overseas, we encourage readers to participate, to share and learn from their experiences, and to keep connecting, walking, and seeing the silver lining during these difficult days.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Waikato on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 