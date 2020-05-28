News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Cases Of COVID-19 Again

Thursday, 28 May 2020, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Today there are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand.

Our total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,154, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Our combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504.

There are 12 additional recovered cases meaning this total is now 1,474. Only 8 cases remain active.

We have been asked to provide some comment following the death of Eileen Hunter, a resident from St Margaret’s Hospital & Rest Home. We are providing Eileen’s name following a request to do so by her family.

Eileen was in her 90s and passed away on Sunday. She was much loved by those who knew her.

Eileen was confirmed as having COVID-19 in mid-April and had been transferred from St Margaret’s to Waitakere hospital and then to North Shore hospital. Once recovered, with two negative test results, she was transferred back to St Margaret’s.

The family has asked the Ministry to pass on their thanks for the care of their mother at St Margaret's and at Waitakere and North Shore hospitals.

In turn, we extend our sympathy to her family for their loss.

It is important to note that Eileen was regarded as having recovered from COVID-19 at the time of her death and COVID-19 is not recorded as the primary cause of her death.

After consideration, we have decided to include Eileen's death in our overall tally of COVID-19 related deaths, consistent with our inclusive approach to date.

This means the number of COVID-19 related deaths in New Zealand is now 22.

Again today, there is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 4,255 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 271,690.


NZ COVID Tracer app
The NZ COVID Tracer app has now recorded 436,000 registrations – that’s an increase of 14,000 since this time yesterday.

We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download the app – it will help us identify, trace, test and isolate any cases of COVID-19.

We also recognise the work being done by businesses to get their unique QR codes up and running, with 18,500 posters having been created as of this morning.


World Health Organization
Our numbers today reinforce that New Zealand is continuing to do well, however we need to continue working together to keep ourselves in that position.

In recent days, the World Health Organization has reminded countries about the need to be careful when relaxing alert level restrictions.

As the WHO has observed, epidemics often come in waves and a second wave will continue to be a possibility in New Zealand, even in a number of months from now.

Continuing the hard work by all New Zealanders will ensure we continue our zero cases, our downwards trajectory and don’t face a second peak.

Heading into a long weekend, stay safe and well.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 