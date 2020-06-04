News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Paying It Forward; More Than Just A Heart-Warming Gesture

Thursday, 4 June 2020, 12:16 pm
Press Release: White Matter

New Zealand cricketing legend, Stephen Boock, has stepped up to the crease to help those in need this winter. Boock has created the ‘Pay It Forward’ initiative in which superannuants already living a comfortable retirement are encouraged to donate their Winter Energy Payment to charity to provide vital assistance to those suffering from brain cancer.

Boock is a Trustee of the White Matter Brain Cancer Charitable Trust and an advocate for supporting those currently experiencing hardship. The idea of paying forward the government grant came about during a bike ride with Boock’s cycling network, all of whom are over 65 and who were each planning to opt out of receiving the funds.

During the winter months, New Zealand retirees receive a total of $1,400 per couple or $900 for an individual from Work and Income to help with the cost of keeping their homes warm. Recipients are not means tested but are given the opportunity to opt out if they do not require the additional funding.

Boock saw an opening for this money to be redirected to charity rather than returned to the government funding pool and his fellow cyclists agreed that they would be happier to see the funds donated to a worthy cause.

The ‘Pay It Forward’ campaign was created to allow those in a position to do so, to make a donation of the equivalent amount of their grant to the White Matter Brain Cancer Charitable Trust. The funds will be used to help alleviate stress within families and enhance the quality of life of brain cancer patients by providing financial assistance and winter warmth.

“I’m in a fortunate position that I am able to pay forward my Winter Energy Payments and, after speaking to friends, it become clear that others wanted to pay it forward too” said Boock. “We hope that other New Zealanders over 65 will join us by giving back to those who need it. As a Trustee, I have experienced first-hand the difference this support makes to families throughout the country who are coping with brain cancer.”

The generosity of his friends may have bowled him over, but Boock is determined to help as many families as possible by providing winter warmth and making a real difference to Kiwi’s who need it most and he urges those in a position to do so, to ‘Pay It Forward’ by visiting www.payitforward.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from White Matter on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 