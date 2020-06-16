Less Is More For Northland’s Largest Māori Health Provider Ngāti Hine Health Trust

L to R: Scott Pearson (Noted's CEO) and Geoff Milner (Ngāti Hine Health Trust's CEO).

One whānau, one plan, one place, and now one core client management system for Ngāti Hine Health Trust, who have recently started onboarding the kiwi client management system, Noted.

Ngāti Hine Health Trust's CEO Geoff Milner said finding and implementing a client management solution that easily connected and managed the many whānau, services and contracts they offered, had been on the agenda for a while. However, before committing to anything they wanted to ensure that any system they went with was robust enough to handle the Trust’s varied and complex needs.

“When we looked at Noted, we were blown away by how it would allow us to manage the care of our whānau from a unified system while also allowing us to capture and report on the data we need, including our progress towards key strategic goals.

“We’ve also been encouraged by the way Scott and the team at Noted have worked alongside us, to understand our requirements and design a solution that will meet our needs,” Geoff said.

Noted's CEO Scott Pearson said being able to support the wonderful work that Ngāti Hine Health Trust does in the communities they serve was an honour.

“We are really enjoying building a relationship with Ngāti Hine and are so excited to be working with people who have such a clear, positive vision.

“From the very beginning Noted has always been about supporting those who work in health and social care to do their best work. We look forward to supporting the Ngāti Hine Health Trust to do just that,” Scott said.

