Minor Disruption To Healthcare Expected During Nurses’ Strike

Wednesday, 2 September 2020, 10:04 am
Press Release: WBOP PHO

Local GPs and medical centres will be open as usual on Thursday 3 September as primary healthcare nurses and administration staff take strike action.

Up to 3200 nurses and administration staff are striking around the country as they seek pay parity with their colleagues who work for district health boards.

The Western Bay of Plenty Primary Health Organisation (WBOP PHO), which has 31 general practices in its network, says local GPs and medical centres will be open as usual, but there may be some minor disruption to services.

“We would advise people to call ahead first, which is the same message we have been sharing with the public since the COVID-19 pandemic began in February,” says CEO Lindsey Webber.

“People needing same-day care will still be seen in-person if necessary, but others may have a virtual consultation or be deferred to another day. Patient safety will be our top priority.”

Most primary healthcare nurses in the region are employed by individual general practices, but the PHO also employs about 30 full-time and part-time nurses to deliver health programmes in the community. These programmes will also experience only minor disruption.

"The leadership team at WBOP PHO highly values our nurses and the contributions they make to our organisation and the community, and we support their endeavours to reach pay parity in order to maintain a sustainable and highly-skilled workforce,” says Lindsey.

