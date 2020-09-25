Drive Through Covid-19 Community Testing In Lake Tekapo

The South Canterbury DHB will be carrying out community surveillance testing of asymptomatic (healthy) people this week in Lake Tekapo.

South Canterbury DHB, Chief Executive Nigel Trainor said we will be testing a snapshot of our population to make sure there are no undetected COVID-19 cases in the community.

“We are encouraging workers and residents with no symptoms to get tested at our drive through clinic. Appointments are not required and anyone is welcome to be tested”.

Surveillance testing is free and if you have been tested as part of our community surveillance you are not required to self-isolate as this surveillance testing is only for asymptomatic (healthy people).

Tekapo COVID-19 Pop up Testing Clinic

· Wednesday 30 September 2020

· 10.30am – 1.30pm

· Turn onto Lakeside Drive, Tekapo then veer onto Neil Anderson Way (previously known as Domain Road) and follow the signage to the to the pop-up testing site

· Drive through clinic

· No appointment needed and everyone is welcome!

“We thank the Lake Tekapo community in advance for doing their bit to help keep the community safe”, says Nigel.

If you have cold or flu symptoms, please call your GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to check if you need to get tested for COVID-19. They will let you know the next steps and whether you should get a test. If they tell you to get tested, you should stay home while you wait for your test.

COVID-19 symptoms:

· A new or worsening cough

· A fever of at least 38°C

· Shortness of breath

· Sore throat

· Sneezing and runny nose

· Temporary loss of smell.

Please remember a COVID-19 test is free of charge, whether you are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or not. We encourage everyone who has symptoms to be tested. You do not have to be a New Zealand citizen or resident. The test is still free, and you will not be charged for care if you test positive.

You may need to pay for a test if it’s for the purpose of entering another country - see the advice for travellers on the Ministry of Health website.

How to protect yourself and prevent the spread of COVID-19

South Canterbury DHB continues to remind the public that the best way they can help with the COVID-19 response is to:

· Cough or sneeze into your elbow or by covering your mouth and nose with tissues

· Wash your hands with soap and water often (for at least 20 seconds) and dry thoroughly

· Avoid close contact with people who are unwell

· If you’re sick, stay home. Don’t go to work or school. Don’t socialise

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects, such as doorknobs

· Keep track of where you’ve been and who you’ve seen – at Alert Level 1, there is still a risk of COVID-19 returning to the community.

