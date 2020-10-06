NZDA Awards Evening Set To Honour Outstanding Dentists

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) is set to honour some of the country’s top members of the dental profession.

The third NZDA Annual Awards Dinner will be held in Wellington on Sunday 11 October.

The black-tie event has had to be limited to 100 invited guests due to planning under Covid alert level restrictions.

“It’s time to recognise the amazing contributions and achievements of members of our profession.

As trying as 2020 has been for our members, we are very excited about gathering to honour some outstanding dentists from across New Zealand,” said NZDA President Dr Katie Ayers.

The finalists are:

NZDA Outstanding Colleague Award

Finalists:

Juliet Gray, Canterbury Branch

Peter Gilbert, Otago Branch

Geoff Hunt, Wellington Branch

NZDA Public Service Award

Finalists:

Kathryn Fuge, Wellington Branch

James Hannah, Auckland Branch

Hadleigh Reid, Central Districts Branch

NZDA Service Award

Finalists:

Fiona Bailey, Waikato BOP Branch

Maurice Brown, Wellington Branch

NZDA Branch Initiative of the Year

Finalists:

Auckland Branch, Wellbeing Guide

Canterbury Branch, A Unique Collaboration

Wellington Branch, Dental Dream Team

