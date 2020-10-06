NZDA Awards Evening Set To Honour Outstanding Dentists
The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) is set to honour some of the country’s top members of the dental profession.
The third NZDA Annual Awards Dinner will be held in Wellington on Sunday 11 October.
The black-tie event has had to be limited to 100 invited guests due to planning under Covid alert level restrictions.
“It’s time to recognise the amazing contributions and achievements of members of our profession.
As trying as 2020 has been for our members, we are very excited about gathering to honour some outstanding dentists from across New Zealand,” said NZDA President Dr Katie Ayers.
The finalists are:
NZDA Outstanding Colleague
Award
Finalists:
Juliet Gray, Canterbury Branch
Peter Gilbert, Otago Branch
Geoff Hunt, Wellington Branch
NZDA Public Service
Award
Finalists:
Kathryn Fuge, Wellington Branch
James Hannah, Auckland Branch
Hadleigh Reid, Central Districts Branch
NZDA Service
Award
Finalists:
Fiona Bailey, Waikato BOP Branch
Maurice Brown, Wellington Branch
NZDA Branch
Initiative of the
Year
Finalists:
Auckland Branch, Wellbeing Guide
Canterbury Branch, A
Unique Collaboration
Wellington Branch, Dental Dream Team