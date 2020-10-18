Statement From Mayor Phil Goff On COVID-19 Case

Mayor Phil Goff is reminding Aucklanders to continue to follow official health guidelines, following the announcement today of a new case of COVID-19 in Auckland.

“With the virus rampant around the world there is an ongoing risk of transmission at the border. What is important is that we have the systems in place to ensure those cases are detected early, and that is what has happened here.

“We all know what to do: get a test if you feel sick, follow good hygiene practices including regular hand washing, and keep track of your movements with the NZ COVID Tracer app.

“This approach has worked successfully so far, and it will work again. This case has been caught early, which indicates that the system is working exactly as it should be. Be vigilant, follow the rules and look out for one another.”

