News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Waikato DHB To Undertake Seismic Strengthening

Friday, 13 November 2020, 7:01 pm
Press Release: Waikato District Health Board

Waikato DHB will undertake seismic strengthening work on the Waiora Waikato Centre building at its Waikato Hospital campus.

The building had previously been rated at 50% New Building Standard (NBS), placing it above the 34% NBS requirement for older buildings. However, a detailed assessment was recently completed which measured the building against the updated standards introduced with the Building (Earthquake-prone buildings) Amendment Act in 2017.

The latest assessment rated the Waiora building at 15% NBS with the plant housing on the roof identified as the key area requiring strengthening.

Waikato DHB has engaged engineers to provide advice on structural improvements and work is expected to begin on the plant housing early next year to look to double the building’s NBS rating, with further strengthening work occurring later in the year to rate the building above the required standard.

Whilst an organisation could expect to be given a timeframe of 12-plus years to undertake similar strengthening work, the DHB is opting to start immediately.

“Our preference is to take action now to bring the building to the required standard and the guidance we have received indicates that can be achieved relatively quickly.” chief executive Kevin Snee said.

The Waiora building was designed in 1965. It is predominantly reinforced concrete with five levels above ground and two basement levels. The building provides offices for clinical and support staff and the DHB’s laboratory. The plant room on the roof is constructed of steel frame with concrete walls.

© Scoop Media

Waikato District Health Board

Waikato DHB

Healthy People. Excellent Care

Waikato District Health Board (DHB) employs over 6500 people and plans, funds and provides hospital and health services to more than 391,770 people in a region covering eight per cent of New Zealand.

Contact Waikato District Health Board

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Three New Art Books for Xmas

Massey University and Te Papa Presses have published three new art books just in time for Xmas: Dick Frizzell's Me, According to the History of Art, Railways Studios, celebrating unique examples of government-sponsored advertising and design, and Nature - Stilled, Jane Ussher's extraordinary photographs of flora and fauna from the museum's natural history collections.
More>>


Howard Davis: John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men On Stage

Steinbeck also wrote the story as a stage play, which was first performed in the same year as his novella was published. The latest version of his original script is currently being staged by the Khandallah Arts Theatre. More>>


Howard Davis: Imperfect Offering Perform the Songs of Leonard Cohen

Cohen was nothing if not a snappy dresser, and the bands' stylish hats and tailored suits pay tribute to a poet and singer/songwriter who never flinched from looking good in the spotlight. More>>



Howard Davis: Inside The King's Head - Girl in the Loft at BATS

Katherine Wyeth weaves together a dramatic tapestry of memory, identity, and legacy, exploring what it was like to grow up in the second oldest operating pub theatre in the UK. More>>

Howard Davis: Fiddling While America Burns - Wellington's T-Bone Cut A Rug

Just a few days prior to the most significant US Presidential elections in decades, local denizens of Lower Hutt's Moera Hall were treated to a broad canvas of musical styles, including tinges of bluegrass, old-time, country, cajun, and zydeco influences. More>>

Howard Davis: Troy Kingi Rules The San Fran

The award-winning Northland musician performed songs from his new record The Ghost of Freddie Cesar, the fourth installment in his 10/10/10 series - ten albums in ten years in ten genres. More>>

Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Rises From The Ashes (& Chris O'Connor Talks)

Simultaneously dreamy and structured, understated and subtle, spacious and hypnotic, The Phoenix Foundation's new album Lifeline includes gorgeous vocal harmonies, lilting lyrics with no lack of wry, self-deprecating humour, and gently weeping guitar parts. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 