National Tobacco Control Advocacy At Hāpai Te Hauora Responds To Health Portfolio Announcements

Wednesday, 25 November 2020, 6:03 am
Press Release: Hapai Te Hauora

Hāpai Te Hauora, contract holder for National Tobacco Control Advocacy, congratulates Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall as the recipient of the tobacco control delegation in the allocation of health portfolios announced today.

Hāpai CEO Selah Hart says "We welcome the new energy that Hon Dr Verrall brings and her genuine interest in ensuring we achieve Smokefree 2025. Along with Hon Peeni Henare and Hon Aupito William Sio, who we expect will support Hon Dr Ayesha Verrall with their expertise in our Māori and Pasifika whānau experience of tobacco related harm, with the overall leadership of Hon Andrew Little, this is a promising team to advance Smokefree 2025."

Hāpai Te Hauora await the government’s announcement of a Smokefree Action Plan promised in May 2018. Hāpai Te Hauora Tobacco Control General Manager, Stephanie Erick says "We are encouraged by the appointment of an experienced physician to this portfolio, but time is of the essence. We need a bold and courageous smokefree action plan to help build an environment in Aotearoa that enables more of our whānau to quit. We also want to ensure we protect young people to never start

The new Labour government’s decisive win has given them a mandate to achieve their pledge to providing a smokefree action plan. We hope that it compliments, builds and takes action on the evidence we already have."

