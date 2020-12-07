News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Ryman Healthcare Wins Quality Service Award

Monday, 7 December 2020, 7:54 am
Press Release: Ryman Healthcare

Ryman Healthcare is the overall winner in the 2021 Reader’s Digest Quality Service Award, making it a clean sweep since in the awards since 2015.

The awards are based on surveys of consumers, and the aim of the awards is to reward companies who deliver outstanding customer service.

The winners are chosen from a survey of 1,500 New Zealanders across 40 categories.

Ryman was praised by consumers surveyed for having welcoming, courteous, helpful and friendly staff, and delivering professional and ethical service and care.

Ryman Healthcare Chief Executive Gordon MacLeod said the win was down to the outstanding work of Ryman’s team of 6,000.

“COVID-19 has made this the toughest year we have ever had, and this is a lovely way to cap the year. We’re delighted. Everyone has gone the extra mile this year, and this is a great award for that effort,’’ Gordon MacLeod said.

“Delivering great service day in and day out is not easy. Winning this award six times in a row shows just how consistent our team is, and I cannot thank everyone enough for what they do.’’

Ryman villages are home to more than 12,000 residents in New Zealand and Australia and the team delivers more than 7 million hours of care each year.

Ryman was also named Reader’s Digest Most Trust Brand in the aged care and retirement villages sector this year for the sixth time.

The company was also named the best nationwide operator in the AgedAdvisor People’s Choice Awards in November, based on consumer reviews.

Ryman also picked up two awards last week in the Eldercare Innovation Awards in Singapore.

Ryman’s accolades:

  • Reader’s Digest Quality Service Award (retirement villages): 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021
  • Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand (aged care and retirement villages): 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020
  • AgedAdvisor People’s Choice Awards: Best Provider Nationwide - 2018, 2019, 2020
  • Eldercare Innovation Awards, Singapore: Project of the Year in the Residential Aged Care in the Asia Pacific region: Nellie Melba Retirement Village.
  • Innovation of the Year in the Dementia Care Solution: myRyman Life Model of Dementia Care.

