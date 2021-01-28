News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Community Voices Needed For Vaping Regulations Public Consultations

Thursday, 28 January 2021, 7:43 am
Press Release: Hapai Te Hauora

Public consultation on the vaping regulations opened on Monday, seeking feedback from all New Zealanders to ensure the regulations have the right attributes to best support and protect communities.

Hāpai Te Hauora strongly encourages whānau, hāpu, iwi, Pacific and all communities to have their say and give feedback to ensure the vaping regulations are shaped by community.

Hāpai Te Hauora CEO, Selah Hart says ‘We support and encourage our whanau and communities to use this as an opportunity to have a say on regulations that will affect our most impacted communities. It is important that the public consultation activities are accessible for Māori and Pacific communities and we believe our experience in these processes will support this to happen.

Smoking rates have declined over recent decades but are still unacceptably high for young adults, Māori and Pacific communities.

Tobacco Control Advocacy Service, GM Stephanie Erick says "we plan to engage with young adults, Māori, and Pacific communities across the country, to ensure their views are included and that we also hear from local and rural voices. Their views and insight can indicate what measures are acceptable or not on the proposed regulations.

Hart says ‘This legislation is an important step to better support our whanau to switch to regulated products that areless harmful than smoking, and to protect children, young people and non-smokers.

"With everyone working together we can move faster towards achieving a Smokefree 2025", says Hart.

Hāpai Te Hauora encourages and can support whānau and communities to provide feedback using the online tool or download the feedback form and email it to the vaping@health.govt.nz. Submissions close 5.00pm, Monday 15 March 2021

