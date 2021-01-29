COVID-19 Testing In Metro Auckland

Testing demand has significantly reduced at community testing centres (CTCs) across Auckland this afternoon.

Testing numbers have been high through the week; as at 5pm today there had been over 16,000 community tests from metro Auckland registered at the city’s laboratories since Sunday night.

Community testing in metro Auckland at CTCs, GPs and urgent care clinics as at 5pm 29 January (excludes MIQF and Border testing)

Testing will be available at community testing centres and at general practices and urgent care clinics throughout the holiday weekend.

To find testing locations in metro Auckland, visitwww.arphs.health.nz/covid19test.

For up-to-date information on all testing locations, please call Healthline (0800 358 5453) or visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/

