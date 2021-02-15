News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Care Of Elderly Woman After Ants Found In Her Room And Bed

Monday, 15 February 2021, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall today released a report finding a care home operator in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for failures in the care of an elderly resident after ants were discovered in her room and bed.

The woman was 95 years old at the time of the incident, and was receiving hospital-level care. She had multiple co-morbidities and was incapacitated and reliant on others for all aspects of her care. Initially, a few ants were noticed in the woman’s room, and staff sprayed insecticide and cleaned the area. They did not locate the source of the ants or document and report the ants on this date.

The following day, the woman’s niece visited, and reported finding several dozen ants crawling on her aunt’s face and neck. She said that when staff arrived to attend to the issue, none of them acknowledged the woman in any way, instead focusing on their search for the source of the ants. The nurse involved told HDC that he did not see ants on the woman but did see ants on her sheets. The care home operator considers that staff did acknowledge the woman in a non-formal verbal manner, but said that the staff involved acknowledge that they focused on the source of the ants over the immediate provision of care.

Deputy Commissioner Rose Wall considered that care home staff took insufficient action to investigate the extent of the ant problem and ensure that the source was managed appropriately, and that this showed a lack of critical thinking and proactive management. She was also critical of documentation by staff.

Ms Wall also considered that in prioritising the source of the ants rather than providing immediate care to the woman, staff failed to respect the woman’s dignity.

"[The woman] had complex care needs owing to her various co-morbidities and limited mobility and communication," said Ms Wall. "She was reliant on [care home] staff to provide all her cares and, as such, was a particularly vulnerable consumer… [Her] vulnerability made it critically important that the care provided to her respected her dignity and independence."

The Deputy Commissioner made a number of recommendations, including that the care home operator provide HDC with an update on the changes made since these events; undertake a random audit of 15 patients regarding documentation; and provide a written apology to the woman and her family.

The full report for case 19HDC00370 is available on the HDC website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Benjamin Ree's The Painter and The Thief

The Norwegian filmmaker had long been fascinated by art thieves who commit high-stakes crimes with a delicate touch when a chance Google search in 2015 uncovered a botched heist in Oslo. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>


Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


Howard Davis: The Phoenix Foundation Friend Ship Tour Docks in Wellington

A sense of local pride was certainly running high at the Opera House on Saturday night, as the lads ran through a tasty little set drawn mostly from their latest album Friend Ship (splash out for Xmas on the shocking pink extra-thick vinyl edition). More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 