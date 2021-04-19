News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

RUN Take On The Flu

Monday, 19 April 2021, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Māori-owned, independent creative agency RUN, have launched the National Influenza Immunisation Campaign, running over the next 8 weeks across TV, digital, social, print and press.

RUN won the pitch last year to develop a new brand identity and campaign with the Immunisation Advisory Centre (IMAC), who hold the Ministry of Health (MOH) contract to plan and implement the national influenza promotional campaign and programme.

Since then they’ve been through a community consultation process with various groups, with the support of Hāpai te Hauora, Asian Family Services and healthcare professionals. Insights from this led to the campaign strategy of everyone treating their whānau like the taonga (treasure) they are in a reciprocal way.

The campaign features real people, painted in a classic portraiture style, to visually articulate that they are a taonga to their whānau, merged with modern design to capture the audience.

Each portrait is being gifted to the person painted, for them and their whānau to keep as a taonga, to display proudly in their home.

Raymond McKay, CD at RUN, said “with this campaign we needed to draw upon all of our cultural experience within the agency to create something meaningful, that really focused on real people. Our collaboration and approach needed to be less agency and more tīkanga, which we relish."

Barbara McArdle, National Influenza Coordinator at IMAC said, “We gave RUN a challenging brief, and we’re really happy with the outcome. They have been open minded, flexible and able to adapt rapidly to changes, while continuing to provide the necessary design and communication we needed for this important national campaign.”

Māori kaumātua aged 65+ are the primary audience for this years’ campaign, followed by the older Asian community, with the capability to easily adapt it for different audiences in future years.

View the video: https://vimeo.com/538425576

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 