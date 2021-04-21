News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Cancer Society Supports Government’s Moves To Reduce Inequities In Health System

Wednesday, 21 April 2021, 3:40 pm
Press Release: Cancer Society New Zealand

The Cancer Society of New Zealand is supportive of the proposed changes to the Health and Disability System, announced by Minister of Health Andrew Little today. Chief Executive Lucy Elwood says the Cancer Society has been pushing for improved national planning, consistency and delivery of cancer services over many years.

Elwood says the new national Health agency needs to make sure it improves cancer care and reduces the incidence of cancer.

“With the establishment of Te Aho o Te Kahu, the Cancer Control Agency, we have seen benefits of better national coordination of cancer care, highlighted during the Covid response. The proposed structures need to ensure these benefits are sustained and embedded in the system.”

"Organisations like the Cancer Society provide transport, accommodation and support care for people affected by cancer and their whānau. It’s essential that services like ours are integrated into the health system."

The Cancer Society believes the recommended formation of a Māori Health Authority with Commissiong power is appropriate.

“Māori are twice as likely to die from cancer as non-Māori. Ensuring the Authority has Commissioning powers allows better informed funding of services that will work for Māori. However, it is also important to note that all health services need to ensure they are responsive to Māori,” says Lucy Elwood.

The Cancer Society shares Little's concerns about the postcode lottery of care that currently exists across Aotearoa/New Zealand. An already overwhelmed health system needs to be prepared for the future.

"In our daily work supporting people and their whānau affected by cancer, we hear stories from people in some parts of the country who are waiting too long to access cancer specialists. New Zealanders should have the same access to quality services and support, regardless of who they are or where they live."

"We have to meet the growing demand for cancer services because cancer diagnoses are estimated to increase by another 50% in the next 15 years.”

"New Zealanders deserve a world-class health system and we will engage in the consultation process to improve the system and get better health outcomes for people affected by cancer and their whānau," concludes Lucy Elwood.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Cancer Society New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 