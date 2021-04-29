News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Medical Practitioners Across Aotearoa New Zealand Rally Behind COVID-19 Vaccination Programme

Thursday, 29 April 2021, 11:47 am
Press Release: Council Of Medical Colleges

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 should be everyone’s top priority when they’re offered it, says the Council of Medical Colleges (CMC), which represents over 9000 medical practitioners in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Dr John Bonning, an Emergency Medicine physician and Chair of the CMC says all New Zealanders can be proud of the role they’ve played in protecting the country against COVID-19 over the past year.

“It’s critically important we maintain our collective approach when the vaccine becomes widely available from the middle of this year.

“Any vaccine’s strength is in numbers and the more of us who get vaccinated, the stronger and safer we’ll all be.”

More than 172,500 border, managed isolation and quarantine workers and the people they live with, as well as a good number of health care workers, especially those in the front line have already received their first (and many their second) dose of the vaccine.

“This is a good start and we need to keep this momentum going,” says Dr Bonning. “The CMC is encouraging everyone working in the health sector to get vaccinated to protect their whānau, patients, colleagues, and our health system.”

In terms of vaccine safety, Dr Bonning says stringent New Zealand approval processes have been maintained by Medsafe, the country’s medicines and medical devices safety authority.

To date 1.04 billion doses of the vaccine have been administered to people in over one hundred and eighty countries.

“As Kiwis, we know the value of teamwork and what it can deliver.

“We’ve also seen the havoc wrought by Covid-19 globally. Vaccinating New Zealanders is a big part of our pandemic recovery plan.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Council Of Medical Colleges on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 