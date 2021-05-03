News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Psychologists Offer Free Tips To Help Our Communities Flourish

Monday, 3 May 2021, 10:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Psychological Society

Improving sleep, using phone apps to manage health conditions, and navigating our complex health system – these are some of the many free lunchtime webinar topics being offered in Psychology Week May 10-16. “From the comfort of their home or office, people can get tips on using psychological tools to enhance wellbeing and manage health conditions,” says Debbie Bean, chair of the Institute of Health Psychology.

Psychology Week is run by the New Zealand Psychological Society (NZPsS) to showcase the practical ways psychology can be used in everyday life. These events are designed to be easily understood and help people from all walks of life.

Free Psychology Week events are being held throughout the country, as well as online. The Institute of Health Psychology is hosting a lunchtime webinar series with daily zoom-based webinars run by psychologists, on topics such as improving sleep, using mobile phone (m-health) tools to manage health conditions, understanding and navigating the health system, maintaining intimate relationships in times of health challenge, and managing medication to optimize health. More information is available at https://www.psychology.org.nz/public/psychology-week.

“We are looking forward to connecting with more of our community and invite everyone to join us to learn new skills to help themselves and their community flourish. This lunchtime webinar series should be helpful for anyone living with a health condition,” says Bean.

One webinar, “Sleep Well, Feel Better” will explain how to optimize sleep routines and give tips on thinking better to facilitate sleep.

Another webinar “There’s no such thing as a drug-free holiday” talks about how to manage medication to optimize health. “Most people with health conditions are asked to follow a complicated regime of medicines to take, and research shows that most struggle to do so, with nearly 50% not even filling prescriptions in a recent Auckland study,” says Bean. “This webinar will include strategies to ensure people don’t forget their medication.

In addition to this webinar series on living well with a health condition, there are a range of events focused around the Psychology Week theme, “Peoples using psychology to flourish”, which highlights the different ways individuals and communities can make use of psychological tools to enhance and improve their lives.

As society attempts to address the big issues like the impacts of COVID-19, racism, discrimination, climate change and poverty, and individuals grapple with the effects of these and other issues in their own lives, psychology is a field with a lot to offer in understanding and working with human thought processes and behaviour to create solutions.

NZPsS President, Dr Waikaremoana Waitoki, says “Many people associate psychology with the mental health field, and while that is an important part of our mahi, our members also operate in many other fields. Psychology also assists in education, business strategy, sports coaching, health, neurodiversity, criminal justice, social and cultural justice, and addressing climate change – among many other areas.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Psychological Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>


Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>

Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

Howard Davis: Byrneing Down the House - Spike Lee's American Utopia

Lee does an admirable job capturing Byrne's stunning live performance of his latest album, but the real star of the show is the staging. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 