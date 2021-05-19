News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

GPs Have Played A Critical Role In Protection Of Patients During Pandemic Says ProCare On World Family Doctor Day

Wednesday, 19 May 2021, 2:19 pm
Press Release: ProCare Health

On World Family Doctor Day ProCare urges all New Zealanders to acknowledge and thank their family doctor for the crucial role they have played during the pandemic keeping communities safe.

ProCare Group CEO Bindi Norwell says “GPs across New Zealand have been integral in keeping us all safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. They reacted incredibly fast as soon as COVID-19 became a serious threat, and when the country went into lockdown in March last year, literally overnight doctors moved to deliver 70% of their consultations virtually.

“This meant people still got the care they needed but weren’t at risk of spreading or catching the virus whilst sitting in waiting rooms.”

Ms Norwell adds that World Family Doctor Day is a great opportunity for everyone to reflect on the dedication and commitment of General Practitioners in supporting the health and wellbeing needs of people, their whānau and communities.

“It is quite common for a GP to know several generations of a whānau and be involved in care from birth through to the end of life. It is this continuity of care by a GP for a person and their whānau that is so important in managing a person’s health and wellbeing needs – ultimately providing preventative care that keeps people out of hospitals.”

Ms Norwell says some people may be unaware of what is involved in the day in the life beyond the delivery of consultations.

“The day of a GP doesn’t end once their diary appointments are over. After the last patient is seen, doctors can spend many hours writing notes, following up test-results and calling patients to update them on results or check on their health concerns.”
 

