News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

New Zealanders Show Support For Getting Smokes Out Of Shops

Tuesday, 1 June 2021, 5:35 am
Press Release: Cancer Society New Zealand

Left: Dr Liz Craig, Chair of the Health Select Committee and a member of the Petitions Select Committee |  Right: Bridget Forsyth, Health Promotion Coordinator at Cancer Society of Otago & Southland Division

31 May 2021 – Today, the Cancer Society presented its petition in support of Smokefree 2025, saying New Zealand must act now to prevent future generations from being killed for profit by the tobacco industry.

The Cancer Society chose World No Tobacco Day to present the petition asking for a significant reduction in the number of retailers able to sell tobacco. This is one of the bold measures included in the Government's Proposed Smokefree Action Plan.

The petition, which was signed by nearly 8000 New Zealanders, was presented to Labour MP Dr Liz Craig in Invercargill. Dr Craig is a former medical practitioner and public health expert and Chair of the Health Select Committee. The petition supports the Cancer Society's submission on the Smokefree plan.

As well as seeking petition signatures, the Cancer Society has collected public feedback on other key proposals in the plan, such as limiting the nicotine content of cigarettes, and raising the age of purchase every year, to show the depth of community support for the Smokefree 2025 goal.

Cancer Society CE Lucy Elwood says the proposed plan – which closes for submissions today - is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for New Zealand to prevent today's children from becoming tomorrow's consumers of tobacco.

"It's important that the Cancer Society rallied support for the Government's plan because the tobacco industry won't go quietly. As well as petition signatures, 844 people have provided written support for key proposed actions in the plan to ask for the boldest, most effective measures to reach Smokefree 2025," says Elwood.

"The facts are clear – smoking is the biggest cause of cancer and preventable deaths in New Zealand. It kills around 13 people a day and stops many others from being able to live their lives to the fullest. We want to make Smokefree 2025 a reality."

Elwood acknowledges how deeply tobacco has become entrenched in communities.

"We're not just talking about any old product for sale here, we are talking about the deadliest consumer product of all time and the impact that has had on people's lives."

Elwood says it's important people understand the Smokefree goal, so they can get behind it.

"The stated goal of Smokefree 2025 is to have fewer than 5% of the population smoking. It's not a total ban on tobacco. The Government's smokefree plan is designed to help people who want to quit while preventing young people from starting to smoke. This is a goal New Zealanders can support no matter their personal experience."

Elwood says the Government has clearly signalled its intention to reduce the gap in health outcomes for Māori and non-Māori. Having the strongest possible smokefree plan is a key part of achieving that. While 11.6% of adults in New Zealand smoke daily, that figure rises to 18.3% for Pacific people and 28.7% for Māori.

"This is a pro-equity approach, based on evidence, and that is why the Cancer Society will keep championing the Smokefree 2025 plan."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Cancer Society New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 