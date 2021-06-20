News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Updated Advice For Travellers From New South Wales

Sunday, 20 June 2021, 5:28 am
Press Release: Ministry of Health

19 June 2021

Following a change in advice from New South Wales public health officials, the Ministry of Health is updating its advice for anyone in New Zealand who was at the Westfield Bondi Junction mall in Sydney last weekend.

It follows two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Sydney today, both connected to the busy mall, which is popular with locals and New Zealand visitors. The two new cases take New South Wales’ recent community cases to six.

Quarantine Free Travel with New South Wales will remain in place – subject to no further significant developments in the Australian State, the Ministry’s Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says.

“New Zealand health officials met again today and determined that, at this time, the COVID-19 public health risk to New Zealand remains low.

“However, because one of the cases followed a very fleeting contact with another case at the mall, New South Wales public health officials are now classifying the entire mall and car park as a location of interest, not just the particular shops earlier identified.

“Therefore we are asking anyone in New Zealand who was at Westfield Bondi Junction (including the car park) in Sydney’s Bondi Junction on Saturday 12 June between 11am to 12pm or Sunday 13 June between 1pm to 2pm and 4pm to 4:30pm to get tested immediately.

“Anyone who attended this venue must also contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453. Stay at home until you get a negative test result. You should continue to monitor for symptoms and if any symptoms occur, get tested again.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation in New South Wales – as we do when any community cases of this nature emerge – and will issue updated health advice if and when required,” Dr McElnay says.

Information about locations of interest visited by the cases is available on the New South Wales health website: https://www.health.nsw.gov.au/news/Pages/20210618_02.aspx

Information about quarantine-free travel between New South Wales and New Zealand is available on the COVID-19 website:

https://covid19.govt.nz/travel/quarantine-free-travel/australia/new-south-wales/
 

