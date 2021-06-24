News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Taking The Stress Out Of Dental Appointments

Thursday, 24 June 2021, 2:55 pm
Press Release: McIntosh Dental

If the thought of going to the dentist fills you with dread, you are certainly not alone! Fear of the dentist is one of the major reasons that adults don’t see their dentist regularly, which can lead to minor problems becoming much worse over time.

McIntosh Dental in Henderson, West Auckland, is trying to change that. They recognise that dental anxiety is very real and have treated patients with everything from mild nervousness through to complete, crippling fear.

The clinic offers several options for anxious patients. Their Drift Away service focuses on distraction and sensory management. Patients are set up with a blanket and noise-cancelling headphones which effectively block out the sound of any dental instruments. They choose something to watch and sit back and relax during their dental treatment. Drift Away can be helpful for everyone from children or teenagers getting braces fitted through to nervous adults or anyone who is having a long or involved procedure.

For patients who have higher levels of anxiety, or who require extended treatments, sleep dentistry can be a great option. Also known as dental sedation, McIntosh Dental offers oral sedation, nitrous oxide (laughing gas) and IV sedation. Not only is sedation painless and stress-free, McIntosh Dental’s advanced technology and continual monitoring processes ensure it is very safe. In fact, as Dr McIntosh has been providing sedation for over 40 years, he was recently able to complete a select course which enables the clinic to offer the most advanced IV sedation available in a dental surgery in New Zealand.

One of McIntosh Dental’s patients felt stressed just at the thought of a check-up, and when she was told she required two tooth extractions she began having nightmares about it. Her dentist, Dr Gangadin, suggested dental sedation and this effectively enabled the whole experience to be a positive one. “The team were all so welcoming and I felt really reassured by all of the monitoring in place,” she says. “I truly feel that having such a positive experience throughout this procedure will make a huge difference for me moving forward with having less anxiety at regular appointments.”

The team at McIntosh Dental take dental anxiety seriously and strive to make every patient feel calm and comfortable throughout their visit.

