News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Minister Urged To Intervene As Consumers Lose Out With Irradiated Food Approval

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 5:38 am
Press Release: GE Free NZ

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand (FSANZ) has put industry profit before peoples health in its recommendation to approve irradiation of all types of fruit and vegetables between quarantine zones in Australia and New Zealand. Consumers are right to feel betrayed and ask that New Zealand and Australian Ministers do not approve the FSANZ decision.

It is now a case of 'buyers beware', demanding extra diligence in buying fresh produce grown in New Zealand. The importance of pure, high quality of nutrient dense fresh produce is of major importance for our health.

"Unless Ministers intervene now people will need to take extra care in checking labels on imported fresh fruit and vegetables and use their purchasing power to buy New Zealand grown produce and reject irradiated food," said Claire Bleakley, president of GE-Free NZ.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand (FSANZ) have recommended to the Ministerial Forum, which meets this week on the 9-10 July to ratify their recommendation to approve the irradiation of all Australian fresh fruit and vegetables exported to New Zealand. [1]

Though FSANZ has denied the statement, there is evidence to show that the irradiation doses intended to be applied to the vegetables and fruit will be nutritionally reduced and proteins changed or broken down. Shelf life would also be extended, but the fruit would not ripen properly as the ripening process is delayed. So fruit and vegetables appearing to be fresh may be partially cooked but unripe, hard and long past their best. [2]

The Queensland applicant stated that the need to irradiate food was needed for trade reasons to stop fruit fly infestation. This is blatantly untrue as in 2019, The Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) New Zealand stated that there have been only 5 Queensland fruit flies found and eliminated in the last decade. [3]

“The last 2 fruit flies were discovered and eliminated in 2020,” said Bleakley “This means that the existing phytosanitary methods are appropriate for the control and detection of the Queensland Fruit fly and the ability to control are excellent.”

It is to be recognised that irradiation of food will not be mandatory and other phytosanitary options are available. Of great concern is the New Zealand Food and Grocery council submission that asked for the removal of labelling irradiated food citing that it was “costly for industry and consumers to bear”.

We ask that the Minister Ayesha Verrall registers our concerns over the irradiation of such a large range of fruit and vegetables and supports alternative safer options instead of irradiation.

References:
[1] https://www.foodstandards.govt.nz/code/applications/Pages/A1193.aspx
[2] https://www.stuff.co.nz/life-style/food-drink/125639202/controversial-change-to-allow-irradiation-treatment-of-imported-produce
[3] https://www.mpi.govt.nz/news/media-releases/queensland-fruit-fly-in-auckland-situation-update-2/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from GE Free NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 