RANZCOG Welcomes Fortification Of Wheat Flour

The leading body for obstetrics and gynaecology and women’s health in New Zealand has welcomed the mandatory fortification of non-organic wheat flour for bread-making.

Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG) Vice-President Dr John Tait said: “Voluntary fortification has not been sufficient, and with strong and compelling evidence that fortification of the wheat flour used to make bread reduces neural tube defects in babies, RANZCOG congratulates the Government for introducing mandatory fortification.”

Background

Problems with the development of a baby’s brain and spine (neural tube defects) can result in death and serious disability.

RANZCOG and the Perinatal and Maternal Mortality Review Committee (PMMRC) have called for mandatory fortification of bread and RANZCOG supported the mandatory fortification of wheat flour.

© Scoop Media

