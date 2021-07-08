News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Adding Folic Acid To Bread Flour An Important Step To Prevent Unnecessary Health Risks.

Thursday, 8 July 2021, 3:32 pm
Press Release: NZ College of Public Health Medicine

The New Zealand College of Public Health Medicine welcomes today’s announcement that the addition of the B vitamin, folic acid, to non-organic bread-making wheat flour has been approved. This is an important opportunity to address a preventable health risk”, says Dr Miller.

In New Zealand, diets usually contain low levels of folic acid. Supplementation of folic acid intake during the early stages of pregnancy is important to reduce the risks of neural tube defects in the developing baby. These neural tube defects can lead to miscarriages, stillbirths or to serious birth defects, such as spina bifida and anencephaly.

Neural tube defects affect around 26 live births a year in New Zealand and cause at least nine stillbirths and 29 induced terminations. There are also likely to be many spontaneous miscarriages related to a lack of dietary folate. Māori are disproportionately affected, with almost double the number of neural tube defect-affected livebirths as for NZ European women. The impact of neural tube defect pregnancies on surviving children, parents and whānau is significant, and preventable.

“Current recommendations are that those considering pregnancy should take folic acid supplementation from four weeks prior to conception up until three months after conception”, says College president Dr Jim Miller. “However, while supplementation is possible for planned pregnancies, in many cases the pregnancy is unplanned, or a doctor’s visit is delayed.

The current approach to improving folic acid intake, which relies on voluntary fortification of bread by large bread makers, has not worked well enough to increase folic acid fortification to the levels that are needed”, says Dr Miller. “A voluntary code was introduced in 2011. After six years of working to the voluntary code, in 2017, the volume of bread being fortified had increased to only 38%, from a starting point of 14%.

Fortification of a staple food is a low-cost, efficient and equitable way to ensure adequate folic acid in the diet for those who most need it”, says Dr Miller. “Fortification of non-organic bread-making wheat flour is a good way to achieve this”. Whilst folic acid in bread is safe, other non-fortified products will be available for those who prefer them.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZ College of Public Health Medicine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 