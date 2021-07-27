News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Health And Disability Services Standard More People And Whānau-focused

Tuesday, 27 July 2021, 1:41 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

The updated Ngā Paerewa Health and Disability Services Standard will help to improve health outcomes for New Zealanders, says the Ministry of Health’s Deputy Director General Health System Improvement and Innovation, Clare Perry.

“The Ngā Paerewa standard plays a vital role in our health and disability system. It outlines the steps providers must take to ensure they’re delivering safe, quality health and disability services in Aotearoa, and what New Zealanders can expect from those services.

“It sets the benchmark for health and disability services - providers such as hospitals, rest homes, disability support facilities and fertility clinics must show they are complying with the standard,” explains Clare Perry.

“Importantly, Ngā Paerewa also drives improvement. The 2021 standard has been updated to have a stronger focus on equity and support providers to meet their Te Tiriti o Waitangi obligations. This helps us achieve Pae ora, healthy futures for Māori and all New Zealanders.”

The Ministry worked closely with Standards New Zealand, and Te Apārangi: Māori Partnership Alliance to update the standard. More than 300 individuals and organisations were involved in the review process including providers, support and advocacy groups, and those with lived experience of these services, to ensure people and whānau are at the centre.

“It’s important that the standard reflects the health and disability service being provided today and meets the needs of the people using them. We are excited that we were able to facilitate the most significant engagement with the sector in the standard’s history,” adds Clare Perry.

“It was a true collaboration with the sector to produce the Ngā Paerewa and we’re grateful to everyone who shared their expertise and experience with us.”

The updated standard combines the Home and Community Sector Standards, the Interim Standards for Abortion Services, the Fertility Services Standard, and the Health and Disability Services Standard into one, removing duplication across the legislation. It comes into effect on 28 February next year.

More information about the updated Ngā Paerewa Health and Disability Services Standard can be found on the Ministry of Health website
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 