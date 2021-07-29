Day One Of National Booking System Goes To Plan

The first day of the COVID-19 vaccination national booking system being live to the public was a resounding success, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

Around 165,000 people aged 60-64 were sent invitations yesterday by letter, email or text message asking them to reserve their two appointments online at Book My Vaccine – www.bookmyvaccine.nz – or by calling the COVID Vaccination Healthline.

There were 105,811 new bookings made yesterday, bringing the total number of future bookings in the system to nearly 950,000.

More than 70% of people aged 65 and over – a large proportion of group 3 – have either been vaccinated or are booked in.

Yesterday was also another record day for the vaccination programme, with 41,305 doses administered.

“This really demonstrates that our teams throughout the country are working to our plan as they ramp up the delivery of vaccines to New Zealanders,” Dr Bloomfield says.

“Over the past week, our vaccinators have administered 212,527 doses, setting a new seven-day benchmark.

“But this isn’t just about the health system – it’s New Zealanders responding together. It’s really heartening to see that everyone is playing their part to protect themselves, their whânau and the whole country.”

Dr Bloomfield says anyone who is eligible who hasn’t booked a vaccination appointment should do so as soon as they can, either online or by calling the vaccination call centre at 0800 28 29 26.

“That includes people in groups 2 and 3 – once you’re eligible to book, there’s no cut-off, and you can book your appointment at any time.

“The call centre did a great job yesterday, taking more than 21,000 calls. But they’re ready and waiting to take more.”

The COVID Vaccination Healthline is available from 8am-8pm seven days a week.

Fewer bookings are made on weekends so Saturdays and Sundays are good times to call, although the average call wait times yesterday was only four minutes.

Dr Bloomfield says anyone in the wider population can also visit Book My Vaccine and register their details. “Once bookings are open for your age group you will be sent an email or text letting you know it’s time to reserve your spot.”

Vaccination statistics at a glance (as at 11.59pm 28 July):

Total doses administered: 1,800,777

First dose administered: 1,089,156

Second dose administered: 711,621

Future bookings in system: 943,187



