AFFCO delivers first COVID-19 workplace vaccination clinic

Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 11:07 am
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

Workplace COVID-19 vaccination clinics have started in the MidCentral District, with more than 100 employees at AFFCO receiving their first dose.

AFFCO is a multi-shift beef processing plant with a largely Māori and Pasifika team, located near Feilding. Plant Manager Ann Nuku said the company’s leadership saw the clinic as an essential way to support their employees.

“Research shows that Māori and Pasifika are more likely to get really sick from COVID-19, and we wanted to give our staff the opportunity to not just protect themselves from the virus, but also their whānau and wider community.”

Adele Small, MidCentral DHB COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Iwi and Māori Lead, said that AFFCO was a great place to start workplace clinics.

“It’s wonderful to see employers supporting their staff to protect themselves from COVID-19. Life can be really busy, and this clinic has encouraged AFFCO staff to get vaccinated by making it easily available at their workplace.”

Workplace vaccination clinics are currently being addressed based on workplaces with priority populations, with a wider roll out of workplace vaccinations likely to take place from mid-September.

Small said it was crucial the DHB continues to provide as many opportunities as possible for people in the MidCentral rohe to get the vaccine.

“Workplace clinics are a great way for us to meet people where they are, and we’re working directly with some of our other employers to establish workplace clinics.”

Details about further workplace clinics will be released once they are finalised.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, visit https://covid19.mdhb.health.nz.

