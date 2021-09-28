Survey Of Wellbeing Managers A Global First

Who watches the watchers? Or in this case, who checks on the wellbeing of those who look after the wellbeing of workers in businesses and, and how are they doing in the aftermath of a global pandemic?

A New Zealand firm is doing a global survey of wellbeing leaders in the corporate world to understand the emerging role of the 'wellbeing manager' in organisations.

ROW founder Sarah McGuinness says there are lots of surveys asking about employee wellbeing, and senior leaders regularly report wellbeing as one of the top issues for workplaces right now.

But there isn’t much about the roles of wellbeing managers within those workplaces and the challenges and opportunities of those roles, she says.



“We're conducting research to better understand the emerging role of the 'wellbeing manager' in organisations around the globe.”

Sarah says ROW defines a wellbeing manager as the person or people responsible for developing workplace wellbeing strategies and programs in the workplace. They may do this role full time, or it may be part of their role in human resources, health and safety, or another function.

“We often hear from people in these roles that they’re juggling the management of wellbeing programs on top of an already busy role, and consequently it’s usually wellbeing activities that get pushed to the bottom of the list.

“We want to understand how that role is supported day-to-day, as that’s the critical missing piece in how workplaces improve wellbeing across the business.”

The survey is anonymous, and asks demographic questions, where the role is in the organisation, and about the organisation’s commitment to wellbeing and how it’s measured. It also asks about how the COVID pandemic has changed the organisation’s wellbeing approach, as well as their day-to-day experience of wellbeing managers (including what they enjoy, support they have, and frustrations) and any professional development needs.

Sarah says no identifying information is gathered with responses.

At least 300 responses are needed for the survey, although she hopes to get about 1000 for a better overview of the global industry.

“We are also including focus groups so we can deep dive on issues and get a fuller picture. A literature review of academic material is also being carried out.”

Sarah says ROW hopes to make the survey an annual activity so that industry trends can be mapped and shared over time. A free sharable briefing report will be produced with the results of the survey in early 2022.

“With COVID-19 far from over, the contribution to this research by wellbeing leaders in business will be important as it will inform development opportunities and advocacy for the role going forward.”

ROW or Revolutionaries of Wellbeing is a Queenstown-based firm which provides wellbeing-associated services for companies. It also operates a global support and coaching networks for wellbeing leaders in businesses and organisations.

The survey can be access at: https://rowwellbeing.com/wellbeingmanagersurvey

Sarah McGuinness

BSC, BSc(Hons), GradDipPsych, DipPrCoaching, CertIV Training & Assessment, Cert III Fitness.

Sarah McGuinness is the founder of Revolutionaries of Wellbeing (ROW). She has degrees in psychology and communications, complemented by qualifications in training, coaching and fitness.

Sarah specialises in corporate wellbeing, working with businesses to support their employees in real and effective ways. “A fruit bowl in the staffroom just doesn’t cut it”, she says.

Having spent more than 15 years working in organisations across New Zealand and Australia, Sarah has held senior positions in leadership and capability development, encouraging men and women to become confident leaders and team members.

A busy mother to two equally busy children, Sarah makes all-important time to enjoy cycling and the great outdoors. She has personal experience of burnout and has been recently diagnosed with ADHD and fibromyalgia. She is a passionate advocate for improved conversations around mental health.

Publications:

McGuinness, S. M., & Taylor, J. E. (2016). Understanding body image dissatisfaction and disordered eating in midlife adults. New Zealand Journal of Psychology, (45), 1, 4-12.

Revolutionaries of Wellbeing

Revolutionaries of Wellbeing (ROW) helps wellbeing managers and wellness champions to be change makers and to create better workplaces, together. With a community of more than 400 members from 310 organisations around the globe, ROW provides a powerful support network, professional development, and tailored workplace wellbeing solutions.

