RANZCOG Welcomes Wider ACC Coverage Of Birth Injuries

RANZCOG, the leading body for obstetrics and gynaecology and women’s health in Aotearoa New Zealand, has welcomed the announcement by ACC Minister Carmel Sepuloni that the Government is expanding cover for birth injuries.

Most women recover from birth well however some do experience birth injuries and it is important that those who need treatment can access it. RANZCOG Vice President Elect Dr Gillian Gibson says “It is particularly important that women with severe tears are seen by a specialist soon after having their baby and that they have access to pelvic physiotherapy. Fast access to the treatment they need makes a real difference for women.”

Background

At the moment only birth injuries that are the result of a treatment injury are covered by the scheme.

Government today announced proposed changes to provide cover for more birth injuries.

Government estimates that cover will benefit 17,000 to 18,000 more women per year.

