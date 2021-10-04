TECT Rescue Helicopter's Recent Missions

On Tuesday, September 28, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was called out to Waihi for a female patient in her sixties suffering a medical event. The onboard crew flew the patient to Tauranga Hospital for further care.

On Wednesday, September 29, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to transport a female patient in her sixties suffering a serious medical event. The onboard crew flew the patient to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, October 2, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Te Aroha for a female patient in her thirties who had sustained injuries falling from her horse. The patient, with her partner alongside, was flown to Waikato Hospital for further assessment.

The TECT Rescue Helicopter was tasked to McLaren Falls on Sunday, October 3, for a male patient in his sixties who had sustained a leg injury whilst kayaking. The patient was winched from his location and transported to Tauranga Hospital in a moderate condition, for further treatment.

