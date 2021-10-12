News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pain Psychology Trial Yields Promising Results For Patient Treatment Times

Tuesday, 12 October 2021, 9:28 am
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

A New Zealand-first trial, looking at the psychology of pain, has shown promising results in helping reduce patient treatment times.

The trial of a Health Psychologist working in a ‘non-mental health’ setting at the Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB) has been described as a great success. Pain Service Clinical Nurse Specialist Scott Jones’s idea that patients and staff could greatly benefit from in-house psychology expertise prompted the initiative.

“We noticed that inpatient pain services are increasingly involved in the management of complex patients,” said Scott. “Many patients in the Acute Pain Service rounds were either struggling emotionally with their pain and/or with the diagnosis they had received.

“Our goal was to improve patients’ mental and physical wellbeing with regards to pain management. Having an Intern Health Psychologist on daily acute pain rounds has helped not only the patients, but the staff also.”

Massey University assisted the trial by providing an Intern in their final year in the Postgraduate Diploma in Psychological Practice (PGDipPsychPrac). And BOPDHB Psychologist and Professional Lead for Psychology Julie Carvell provided advice and guidance to ensure the Intern had a suitable supervisor and collegial support from the Psychology team.

In February of this year, Psychology Intern Sheralee Wootton was welcomed into the Acute Pain Service (APS). Sheralee says that after seven months in the role she understands pain much better.

“What I have learned throughout this year is that healing is not linear; patients want timelines and medicine optimisation, but the body doesn't always comply. This is where knowledge of health, pain, and analgesic medication can be utilised,” she explains.

“A Psychologist can provide psychoeducation, support effective communication between the patient and their team, and reduce a patient's time spent in hospital through mobilisation of their pain-related cognitions and behaviours. My role as an Intern Psychologist in the Acute Pain Service is part of the inquiry into making sense of a patient’s cognitions and pain behaviours.”

The dedicated position of a Psychology Intern role has provided needed support to patients and whānau. Staff within the service now consult with Sheralee on optimal ways of interacting with specific patients, interpersonal approaches and responding to patient needs/barriers to care.

The successful trial has been described as one involving a great idea, a lot of patience, and cross services collaboration, which has helped reduce patient treatment times with the use of effective therapeutic interventions.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bay of Plenty District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 