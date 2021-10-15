News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

ASB To Support Super Saturday With $5 To St John For Every First Jab

Friday, 15 October 2021, 12:05 pm
Press Release: ASB Bank

ASB is getting behind New Zealand’s vaccination drive this weekend, pledging a $5 donation to charity partner St John for every Kiwi who receives their first COVID vaccine on Super Saturday.

 

The money raised will be used to support St John’s work at the frontline of New Zealand’s COVID response.

 

ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt says, “ASB strongly supports New Zealand’s vaccination programme. Achieving very high rates of vaccination is the only way forward for our country, to get businesses back up and running and return Kiwis to a post-COVID version of normal life.

 

“We have been a partner of St John for 13 years now, and we’re seeing first-hand the hard work they are doing through COVID, and being on the frontline to provide care for all New Zealanders.

 

“With summer just around the corner, we know Kiwis are going to want to get out and enjoy themselves so the higher our vaccination rate, the better, and we wanted to do something to help encourage that, while also showing our support for St John.”

 

Last week the government announced its Super Saturday vaxathon event, aimed at encouraging as many Kiwis as possible to get vaccinated to boost overall rates. All first dose vaccines administered on Saturday (from midnight Friday 15 to midnight Saturday 16) around the country will count towards ASB’s donation.

 

St John Deputy Chief Executive – Ambulance Operations, Dan Ohs, says getting vaccinated is the right thing to do and one of the best defences against COVID-19.

“As essential workers, St John ambulance officers have continued to step forward to help New Zealanders in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and we have seen the impact the virus can have on those affected.

“St John is getting behind Super Saturday by helping at vaccination centres around Aotearoa and providing transport in rural communities where access is a challenge. We are encouraged to see our community partner ASB getting behind the initiative by incentivising those who are getting their first dose of the vaccine,” says Mr Ohs.

Alongside the Super Saturday pledge, ASB is playing its part as a major employer in New Zealand, encouraging staff to get vaccinated and ensuring its people have the necessary flexibility and information to do so.

 

“Our children need to get back to school, our businesses need to open their doors, we need to be able to spend time with our friends and families again, and we need to be able to open our borders and reconnect with the world,” says Ms Shortt.

“Vaccination is our best chance at achieving this so we encourage everyone who has not yet been fully vaccinated to get out there on Saturday, get your jab, and know that you are also doing something good for St John when you do this.”

