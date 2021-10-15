ProCare Practices Excited To Join In Super Saturday Vaccination Action

ProCare, New Zealand’s largest network of primary healthcare professionals, has 54 practices across Tāmaki Makaurau that will be participating in tomorrow’s Super Saturday ‘vaxathon’.

Bindi Norwell, Group CEO at ProCare says: "General practices teams across the ProCare network are really excited about being involved in Super Saturday tomorrow; and a significant number of them have planned special activities or giveaways as a way of creating a more supportive environment and to encourage their local community to come out and get vaccinated.

"There has been some amazing mahi from practices behind the scenes in order to get ready for what is being dubbed as the ‘national day of action’. I know from the feedback that we’ve heard over the last few days that everyone is keen to play their part and to see as many Kiwis as possible vaccinated this weekend," she continues.

ProCare practices will also play a big part in trying to raise the equity levels of vaccinations across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Mihi Blair, Kaiwhakahaere Māori at ProCare says: "We have encouraged our practices to focus on Māori and Pasifika patients in particular all week to try and encourage them to come along this Super Saturday and get vaccinated. With both the case numbers and number of unlinked cases rising this week, having Māori and Pasifika patients vaccinated will ensure that whānau are protected against COVID-19 and reduce the chances of them passing it on to their families.

"Visiting your whare hauora (clinic) this weekend is a great way for whānau to talk to their doctor or nurse about anything else that’s been troubling them over lockdown - especially in relation to hauora or mental wellbeing," concludes Blair.

