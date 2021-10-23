104 Community Cases Of COVID-19; 2 New Border Cases; More Than 44,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

There are 104 new community cases of COVID-19 to report today.

As at 10am, 43 of these cases are linked - including 33 household contacts - and 61 remain unlinked, with investigations continuing to help determine their connection to the outbreak.

Cases Number of new community cases 104 Number of new cases identified at the border Two Location of new community cases Auckland (91), Waikato (8), Northland (4)*, Nelson Marlborough (1) Location of community cases (total) Auckland 2,389 (1,369 of whom have recovered); Waikato 81 (14 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); Northland 4, Blenheim 1 Number of community cases (total) 2,492 (in current community outbreak)** Cases infectious in the community 53 of yesterday’s 129 cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious ** 76 of yesterday’s 129 cases Cases epidemiologically linked 43 of today’s 104 cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 61 of today’s 104 cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 2,172 (in the current cluster) (274 unlinked from the past 14 days) Cases in hospital 55 (total): North Shore (8); Middlemore (19); Auckland (27); Waikato (1)

Average age of current hospitalisations: 43 years old Cases in ICU or HDU Five Confirmed cases (total) 5,194 since pandemic began Historical cases 173 out of 3,381 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 2,403 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 82% Percentage with at least one test result 75% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 386 (as at 10am 23 October) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,894,908 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 24,088 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 15,149 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 24,187 Testing centres in Auckland 18 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 6,561,731; 1st doses: 3,626,019 (86%); 2nd doses: 2,935,712 (70%) Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 44,750; 1st doses: 11,368; 2nd doses: 33,382 Mâori 389,884 (68%); 2nd doses: 272,446 (48%) Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 235,267 (82%); 2nd doses: 179,554 (63%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 2,364,678; 1st doses: 1,286,279 (90%); 2nd doses: 1,078,399 (75%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 18,709: 1st doses: 3,975, 2nd doses: 14,374 NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,315,205 Poster scans (total) 449,907,329 Manual diary entries (total) 18,792,190 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,517,520

*Two of these Northland cases were announced yesterday after the Ministry’s daily reporting period, so are included in today’s overall case tally.

**One previously reported community case has been reclassified as ‘not a case.’ The net change of the total community cases associated with this outbreak is +103.

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 14 October South Africa United Arab Emirates Day 8/Contact of a case Auckland 14 October South Africa United Arab Emirates Day 8/Routine Auckland

Blenheim update

Earlier today, we announced a weak positive case that was detected in Blenheim late last night.

So far, initial case interviews have identified a small number of close contacts, who have been contacted and are currently isolating with tests arranged.

Interviews are also being undertaken to determine any locations of interest in, or en route to, Blenheim. People living in the Blenheim township are asked to monitor the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest page, which is regularly updated.

We are also asking Blenheim residents with symptoms – no matter how mild – to please get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

Testing is available at:

· Blenheim CBAC: Horton Park, off Redwood St - Open 9am to 5.30pm on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday

· Nelson CBAC: Saxton Field parking area, Suffolk Rd, Stoke - Open 10am to 6pm on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday

Additional testing capacity in the area will be stood up, if needed, and details will be available on the Healthpoint website.

At this stage, there are no further updates to report.

Northland update

There are four new cases to report today in the Northland region, two of which were announced yesterday afternoon.

All four cases are related to each other and the two newest cases are family members.

A case investigation has identified a limited number of close contacts. So far, all results from close contacts have returned negative test results, with a small number of outstanding results expected later today.

People living in Northland are asked to monitor the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest page which will be regularly updated.

Anyone who visited these locations of interest at the specified times is asked to monitor their symptoms for 14 days and if any develop, get tested and stay at home until a negative test result is received and they have been symptom-free for 24 hours.

Additional testing in the area is being arranged and details will be available on the Healthpoint website.

We are aware that the Parua Bay Tavern in Whangârei Heads has chosen to close while some of their staff self-isolate, due to one member having contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case outside of work. Everyone associated with the Parua Bay Tavern, who was self- isolating, has tested negative for COVID-19.

Parua Bay Tavern is not considered a location of interest. The Parua Bay Tavern is planning to re-open tomorrow.

Update on Waikato case who travelled to Hawke’s Bay

Public health officials have concluded their investigations into a Waikato case who travelled to Hawke’s Bay and returned a positive COVID-19 result following their arrival back in the Waikato.

One location of interest, Kmart Napier, has been identified and anyone there between 3:53pm – 5:13pm on Friday 15 October is asked to monitor their symptoms for 14 days and if any develop, get tested and stay at home until a negative test result is received and they have been symptom-free for 24 hours.

No further locations of interest in Hawke’s Bay have been identified but locals are asked to please keep checking the Ministry of Health’s website for the next few days.

Waikato update

There are eight new cases to report today in the Waikato region, seven in Te Awamutu and one in Hamilton. The Te Awamutu cases have all been linked to an exposure event in a household setting. Public Health are planning to interview the Hamilton case today.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the region, associated with this outbreak, to 81. At this time, there are five cases in Waikato that are deemed unlinked – but one is a new case who Public Health are speaking to today.

Waikato DHB is continuing to carry out testing throughout the region, to help determine any undetected community spread of COVID-19.

We are urging anyone in Waikato - in particular, people in Te Awamutu - to get tested if they have any symptoms that could be COVID-19.

Testing locations in and around Waikato are available on the Healthpoint website and the Waikato DHB website, with testing available throughout Labour Weekend.

Yesterday there were around 2400 tests processed in the Waikato. Vaccination rates in Waikato also remained steady yesterday with 3,706 people receiving a dose – of these vaccinations, 1201 were first doses, and a further 2505 were second doses.

Auckland suburbs of interest

As the outbreak is now more dispersed, testing in Auckland is now focused on areas with higher positivity rates and where the risk of unidentified cases is higher.

One suburb of interest with a high positivity rate of more than 6% is Redvale, on the North Shore.

We continue to urge Redvale residents with any COVID-19 symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested as soon as possible, even if they are vaccinated. We are also encouraging testing in New Lynn and the North Shore suburbs of Rosedale and Bayswater.

Testing is available at:

· Eventfinda Stadium, 17 Silverfield,Wairau Valley - open 8.30am to 4.30pm

· North Harbour Stadium, Oteha Valley Road in Carpark B – open 8.30am – 4.30pm

· Northcote Community Testing Centre, Corner of College Road and Kilham Avenue – open 6.30am – 6.30pm

· Whânau House, Waipareira Trust Henderson, Corner of Edsel and Catherine Street – open 8am to 3pm

· Massey Pop-up Community Testing Centre, Carpark of Community Hub, Triangle Park, 385 Don Buck Road – open 8.30am to 5pm

Testing is also available at GP and Urgent Care clinics. The locations of these can be found on the Healthpoint website.

We still want everyone in Auckland to get a test if they have any symptoms – even those who are full vaccinated or with very mild symptoms should get tested and isolate at home while waiting for test results.

Vaccination reminder – make today your Super Saturday

Super Saturday last weekend provided a huge boost to New Zealand’s response to COVID-19, with a record-breaking 130,002 doses of the vaccine administered.

The Ministry of Health asks anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to make today their Super Saturday and get their first dose.

Vaccination is our number one protection against COVID-19. The Pzifer vaccine is safe, will help stop you getting seriously ill, and could save your life.

We would also like to remind people that they can get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine any time from three weeks after they get their first. This will ensure they get the high protection that full vaccination provides as soon as possible.

We recommend those who have had their first dose of the vaccine but haven’t yet booked their second to do so by logging on to bookmyvaccine.nz or calling 0800 28 29 26.

Next update

Over the long weekend, the Ministry’s COVID-19 updates are planned to be via the 1pm media releases. At this stage, the next press conference is expected to be on Tuesday, 26 October.

