News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Receives WHO Approval

Friday, 5 November 2021, 7:25 am
Press Release: UN News

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday approved an eighth vaccine against COVID-19, which follows a slight uptick in new cases globally.

COVAXIN, made by Indian company Bharat Biotech, has received WHO emergency use listing (EUL), meaning it could soon be available to millions worldwide.

The EUL process assesses the quality, safety and efficacy of vaccines and is a prerequisite for their inclusion in the global solidarity initiative, COVAX.

‘Keep up the pressure’

It also allows countries to expedite their regulatory approval to import and administer doses.

“This emergency use listing expands the availability of vaccines, the most effective medical tools we have to end the pandemic,” said Dr. Mariângela Simão, WHO Assistant-Director General for Access to Medicines and Health Products.

“But we must keep up the pressure to meet the needs of all populations, giving priority to the at-risk groups who are still waiting for their first dose, before we can start declaring victory.”

COVAXIN was already being administered in India, where authorities had approved its use since January, although a third phase of clinical trials was still ongoing, according to media reports. Bharat Biotech later produced data showing the vaccine was around 78 per cent effective.

Meeting WHO standards

A WHO advisory group assessed COVAXIN under the EUL procedure, based on review of data on quality, safety, efficacy, a risk management plan and programmatic suitability.

The vaccine was determined to meet WHO standards for protection against COVID-19, and green-lit for worldwide distribution.

Last month, COVAXIN was also reviewed by WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), which formulates specific policies on vaccines and recommendations for their use.

SAGE has recommended COVAXIN use in two doses, with an interval of four weeks, in all age groups over 18.

Easy storage requirements

The vaccine was found to have 78 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 of any severity, 14 or more days after the second dose. It is also extremely suitable for low and middle-income countries due to its easy storage requirements.

WHO said available data on vaccination of pregnant women is insufficient to assess its safety or efficacy in this population, though studies are planned.

There have been nearly 247 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, and more than five million deaths, according to latest available WHO data.

Over three million new infections were reported last week, representing a slight upward trend, the agency said in its most recent COVID-19 epidemiological update, published on Tuesday.

The rise was led by a six per cent increase in weekly new cases in Europe, as all other regions reported declines or stable trends.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 