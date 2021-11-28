ProCare Welcomes New Ban On Smoking In Cars

News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Sunday, 28 November 2021, 6:02 pm
Press Release: ProCare Health

ProCare, New Zealand’s largest network of primary healthcare professionals, is today welcoming the legislation that comes into effect which makes it illegal for anyone to smoke in a car (be it stationary or moving) with people under the age of 18.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at ProCare says: “We welcome today’s ban on smoking in cars with young people under the age of 18, as this is all about limiting tamariki’s exposure to second-hand smoke.

“While the rates of tamariki’s exposure to second-hand smoke has been decreasing, it’s thought that the rate of decrease may be slowing, so today’s move is another step in the right direction to of achieving the Smokefree 2025 goal,” continues Norwell.

Mihi Blair, Kaiwhakahaere Māori, at ProCare says: “The dangers of second-hand smoke are well known – even if the windows are down – so today’s move is about protecting our future, so that tamariki don’t suffer the same health issues that we’ve seen with our tupuna (ancestors).

“We want every child in Aotearoa to have the right to a great start in life, and this is just one piece in the wider legislative picture to ensure this happens,” she continues.

“We understand how hard it is to give up an addiction and change behaviours for those who are trying to stop smoking. However, there are a number of cessation services around the country, including ProCare’s Ready Steady Quit, that can tautoko (support) whānau on their journey to become smokefree,” she concludes.

