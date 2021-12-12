News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

75% Of Eligible Māori Population Now Fully Immunised; 103 Community Cases; 61 People In Hospital, 3 In ICU

Sunday, 12 December 2021, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There were 15,910 total vaccine doses administered yesterday, including 2,698 first doses; 8,446 second doses; 216 third primary doses and 4,550 boosters. To date, 94% of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 89% are fully vaccinated.

More than 91% of the eligible population who are now fully vaccinated have downloaded a ‘My Vaccine Pass’.

COVID-19 vaccine update 
Vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people)3,948,761 first doses (94%); 3,747,367 second doses (89%); 20,681 third primary doses; 154,224 booster doses
Vaccines administered yesterday2,698 first doses; 8,446 second doses; 216 third primary doses and 4,550 booster doses.
Māori (percentage of eligible people)490,469 first doses (86%); 426,970 second doses (75%)
Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people)266,614 first doses (93%); second doses 247,252 (86%)
Vaccination rates by DHB with active cases (percentage of eligible people) 
Northland DHBFirst doses (87%); second doses (81%)
Auckland Metro DHBsFirst doses (95%); second doses (92%)
Waikato DHBFirst doses (93%); second doses (87%)
Bay of Plenty DHBFirst doses (92%); second doses (85%)
Lakes DHBFirst doses (91%); second doses (84%)
Taranaki DHBFirst doses (92%); second doses (86%)
MidCentral DHBFirst doses (94%); second doses (88%)
Whanganui DHBFirst doses (90%); second doses (83%)
Hawke’s Bay DHBFirst doses (93%); second doses (87%)
Nelson-Marlborough DHBFirst doses (94%); second doses (88%)
Canterbury DHBFirst doses (97%); second doses (93%)
Hospitalisations 
  
Cases in hospital61; North Shore: 13; Auckland: 20; Middlemore: 23; Waikato: 2; Tauranga: 2; Nelson: 1
Vaccination status of current hospitalisations (Northern Region wards only)Unvaccinated or not eligible (33 cases / 62%); partially immunised <7 days from second dose or have only received one dose (9 cases / 17%); fully vaccinated at least 7 days before being reported as a case (9 cases/ 17%); unknown (2 cases / 4%)
Average age of current hospitalisations52
Cases in ICU or HDU3 (1 in Auckland; 1 in Middlemore, 1 in North Shore)
Cases 
Seven day rolling average of community cases92
Number of new community cases103
Number of new cases identified at the border1
Location of new community cases *Northland (2), Auckland (86), Waikato (9), Bay of Plenty (3), Lakes (1), Canterbury (2)
Number of community cases (total) **9,714 (in current community outbreak)
Number of active cases (total)6,738
Confirmed cases (total)12,515
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)7,112
Contacts 
Number of active contacts being managed (total):7,005
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)84%
Percentage who have returned at least one result77%
Tests 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)24,754
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)26,461
Auckland tests total (last 24 hours)8,344
Wastewater 
Wastewater detectionsSee Waikato update below. No unexpected results to report
NZ COVID Tracer 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday3,439,219
Manual diary entries in 24 hours to midday36,747
My Vaccine Pass 
My vaccine pass downloads total4,152,605 by 3,440,046 individuals
My vaccine pass downloads (last 24 hours) 36,702

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 
10 DecemberUnited KingdomUAE / MalaysiaDay 1 / routineChristchurch

*Today’s cases

Today, we are reporting new community cases in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Lakes, and Canterbury.

We are also reporting one case today in Taranaki and one in Nelson-Tasman.

The Taranaki case was announced last night by the DHB.

Both of these cases will be officially added to our case numbers tomorrow.

A border worker case, reported on 11 December, remains under investigation.

**In addition one community case has been reclassified as a border case, while a duplicate record of a community case has been removed from the database.

Regional updates

We are continuing to ask anyone in New Zealand with symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if you’re fully vaccinated. Please remain isolated until you return a negative test result.

Testing and vaccination centre locations nationwide can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Northland update

There are two cases to report in Northland today.

Both have been linked to previously reported cases.

One of today’s cases is a person based in Kaitaia and is a close contact of an existing case and has been isolating during their infectious period.

The second case is a person based in Paihia and is a household contact of an existing case.

Testing is available in Kerikeri today at 1 Sammaree Place, today until 2pm and between 9am and 3pm tomorrow.

A full list of testing and vaccination sites open in Northland can be found on the Northland DHB website.

Auckland

Today, there are 86 new cases being reported in Auckland.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 2,751 people to isolate at home, including 686 cases.

Auckland Aged Residential Care Facility

Further testing has been undertaken at Aria Park Retirement Village in Epsom after a staff member tested positive.

There have been no further cases reported at the village.

Waikato

There are nine new cases to report in Waikato today. Six are in Te Kūiti, one in Hamilton, one in Tokoroa, and one in Ōtorohanga.

One has been linked with investigations pending for the remaining cases.

Five pop-up and dedicated testing sites are operating throughout Waikato today with sites in Hamilton, Te Kūiti, Huntly, and Ōtorohanga.

ESR is reporting positive wastewater samples collected from Taumaranui and Tokoroa. Both of these towns have reported COVID-19 cases in the past few days.

Bay of Plenty

Today we are reporting three new cases in Bay of Plenty – all in the Tauranga area.

So far, two of these cases have been linked to previously reported cases; investigations are ongoing to identify links for the remaining case.

Contacts are being identified and will be contacted directly for testing and isolation advice.

Please continue to check the Ministry’s website for any further locations of interest which may be added as investigations continue.

Lakes update

There is one new case to report in the Lakes DHB region, based in Rotorua and linked to the existing cluster.

Public health staff are investigating to identify close contacts and any locations of interest. Close contacts will be contacted directly, and any locations of interest listed on the Ministry’s website.

Taranaki Update

A COVID-19 community case in Eltham reported late last night will be added to our tally tomorrow.

The case is not linked to any of the previously reported cases in New Plymouth or Waitara and is currently isolating at home.

Locations considered high risk to the public will be shared on the Ministry of Health’s website as soon as available. Please visit the Ministry’s website.

Testing for the Eltham community is available today at Eltham Kohanga Reo, 24 York Street from 10am – 3pm. Testing is also available from Taranaki Base Hospital testing centre, 9am – 3pm

Vaccination centre details for the region are available on the DHB’s website

Nelson-Tasman update

There is one case to report today in Nelson-Tasman, and the case is linked to other cases.

This case has yet to be included in the formal reporting to the Ministry of Health and will be added to our tally tomorrow.

Anyone in the region with any symptoms that could be COVID-19 is urged to get a test, even if they are vaccinated.

Locations of interest are regularly added to the Ministry’s website, so we ask people living in Nelson-Tasman to check these daily.

Testing and vaccination centres open today and this weekend are available from the DHB’s website.

Canterbury update

There are two linked cases to report in Christchurch today; both cases are in a managed isolation facility and both are household members of existing cases.

Christchurch testing locations and opening hours are available on Healthpoint’s website and information about vaccination clinics is available on the DHB’s website.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Ministry of Health on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 