Positive COVID-19 Case Detected In Napier

Thursday, 30 December 2021, 7:43 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

A positive COVID-19 result has been returned for a Napier resident.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said today the case was safely isolating at home with appropriate health and welfare supports in place.

While public health officials continue investigations, Dr Jones said all known close contacts of the case had been identified, were isolating and being tested for COVID-19.

“Investigations continue as to how the positive case contracted COVID-19 with any lead or angle being followed-up.

“Any locations of interest are also being investigated and as standard procedure will be added to the Ministry of Health’s webpage if, and when, they are confirmed by public health.”

Dr Jones said it was crucial anyone with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild, got tested for COVID-19 even if they were vaccinated.

“Detecting the virus to avoid community spread is in everyone’s interest and the right thing to do, even if you have very mild symptoms.

“Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available throughout the holiday period with good capacity,” he said. They include:

FRIDAY 31 DECEMBER

Drive-in testing

By appointment

SATURDAY 1 JANUARY 2022

Drive-in testing

*note: more drive-in clinics will be opened if there is demand on Saturday 1st.

By appointment:

*more testing clinics through to 7 January 2022 can be located on the DHB’s facebook page or website: www.ourhealthhb.nz

Dr Jones also urged anyone unvaccinated to get protected from COVID-19 and have their vaccine as soon as possible. Additionally, people double vaccinated and eligible to get their booster vaccination should get this done for an added layer of protection.

“Getting vaccinated is your best protection against COVID-19 vaccinated people far less likely to require hospital care if getting the virus.”

For a full list of vaccination clinics available this weekend and into next week go to: http://www.ourhealthhb.nz/assets/CORONAVIRUS/COVID-19-Vaccine/Whats-on-Where.pdf

