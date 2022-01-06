People Turning Out In Droves For Their COVID-19 Booster Vaccinations

Hawke’s Bay people are turning out in their droves to receive their COVID-19 booster vaccination just two days in from becoming eligible for their booster dose.

Yesterday anyone aged 18 or over in New Zealand who had their second vaccination at least four months ago became eligible for their booster dose.

Hawke’s Bay DHB COVID-19 Vaccination Senior Responsible Officer Chris Mckenna said today vaccination clinics were busy in Hawke’s Bay yesterday with 1686 people vaccinated, 1462 of which were boosters.

“Today cars were lining up at the DHB’s Whitmore Park drive-in clinic since 7:30am, two hours before opening,” said Mrs McKenna.

“It’s incredibly busy out there and our vaccine providers both at mass clinics, pharmacies, hauora providers or via general practice are doing a wonderful job.

“We thank people for their patience as our teams work through the demand, with further clinics open leading into the weekend. People can of course also make booked appointments at a time that suits them through www.bookmyvaccine.nz.”

Mrs McKenna said about 60,000 Hawke’s Bay people were due their booster over the January/February period and the region’s vaccine providers were again gearing up for regular clinic and mass clinic days region-wide.

More than 130,000 people in Hawke’s Bay rolled up their sleeves last year to get vaccinated with a strong turnout at clinics leading up to New Year’s Eve when the region reached the 90% fully vaccinated milestone.

“The vaccine rollout has not been possible without a large dedicated workforce both in the clinical and non-clinical space working so hard behind the scenes and within vaccine clinics to make this happen.

“The DHB together with community health providers, iwi, councils and leaders have and continue to work hard together to reach people, no matter where they live.

“We are going to have an incredibly busy next few months with booster vaccinations, the 5 to 11 year age group becoming eligible from 17 January 2022 and continuing the mahi to reach a 90% fully vaccinated Māori population target.”

Mrs McKenna encouraged anyone not yet vaccinated, due for their second dose or booster vaccine to get it done as soon as possible.

“Fully vaccinated people are less likely to get sick with the virus, less likely to pass it on and are much less likely to get seriously ill or require hospital care.

“We also know a booster dose with Pfizer provides better protection against the Omicron variant than the two-dose course.”

© Scoop Media

