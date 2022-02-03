NZ Border To Reopen In 5 Stages

The Government today announced plans today to reopen the country in 5 stages during 2022.

From 11:59pm 27 February, fully-vaccinated New Zealanders and eligible travellers will be able to return from Australia to New Zealand without staying in MIQ, and self-isolate instead.

From 11:59pm 13 March, vaccinated New Zealanders and eligible travellers living anywhere in the world can enter New Zealand, without staying in MIQ. The border will also be open for critical workers, skilled workers earning at least 1.5 times the median wage, and those on Working Holiday Schemes.

From 11:59pm 12 April, the border opens further, to include up to 5,000 international students ahead of Semester 2, and temporary visa holders.

By July, vaccinated Australians and other visitors who can normally enter New Zealand without a visa will be able to do so.

In October, other visitors and students who require a visa to enter New Zealand will be able to do so, and normal visa processing will resume.

More information on the plan to reopen New Zealand’s borders can be found on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

Self-isolation to replace MIQ for most travellers

Self-isolation requirements for travellers to New Zealand will soon mirror those of contacts isolating in the community. This isolation period will be 10 days if our Omicron response is still in its first phase, or 7 days during Phase 2.

From 11:59pm 27 February, all arrivals heading to self-isolation will be given three rapid antigen tests (RATs) at the airport – one for use on day 0/1, one for use on day 5/6, and one extra for backup. If someone has a positive RAT result, they will be asked to get a PCR test at a community testing centre.

Unvaccinated children under 17 are able to join their parents / guardians in self-isolation.

MIQ stays will continue to be mandatory for high-risk travellers, such as those who are unvaccinated.

This approach will continue to identify the virus when it enters through the border, and limit wider contact with the community. In addition, whole genome sequencing will continue for all travellers who test positive, to rapidly identify and respond to new variants.

Waitangi weekend reminder

If you're going away this Waitangi weekend, put plans in place if you or those you are travelling with are identified as a close contact, get COVID-19 symptoms, or find out you have COVID-19.

You will likely to need to self-isolate wherever you become a close contact or test positive, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for accommodation and changing travel plans.

For advice and tips on staying safe while travelling during the long weekend, check the Unite against COVID-19 website.

