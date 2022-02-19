Health Warning – Unsafe Recreational Water Quality At Akaroa Main Beach

Canterbury District Health Board’s Community and Public Health unit has issued a health warning after high levels of faecal bacteria were found in consecutive samples taken from at Akaroa Main Beach

Dr Cheryl Brunton, Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, says “Water quality at affected sites is not considered suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens”.

A number of other popular swimming sites in Canterbury may also have high levels of contamination after recent rainfall. People should avoid all rivers and beaches for at least two days after heavy rain.

Eating shellfish from these sites should be avoided. If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water before cooking. For further information on gathering Mahinga Kai refer to information below.

Water contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a range of disease causing micro-organisms such as viruses, bacteria and protozoa.

Environment Canterbury will continue to sample the site and the public will be advised when the health warning is lifted.

For further details visit:

https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

Or contact Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777

https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/

For more information about Mahinga Kai:

https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/saf0112.pdf

