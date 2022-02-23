News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Call For Children With Rare Disorders To Get Greater Health Equity

Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 10:06 am
Press Release: Paediatric Society of NZ

The Paediatric Society of NZ/Te Kāhui Mātai Arotamariki o Aotearoa are calling for changes to be made to how New Zealand children with rare disorders are diagnosed, treated and supported.

It is estimated there are 300,000 New Zealanders living with a rare disorder, of which half are children. While there is no official definition of what is considered a rare disorder in New Zealand, the European Union defines a disease or disorder as rare when it affects less than 1 in 2000.

New Zealand lags far behind most OECD countries in supporting people living with rare disorders, and has no government or health system policy or programmes specific to this category of disorders.

Rare Disease Day on 28 February aims to raise awareness amongst the general public and decision-makers about rare diseases and their impact on patients' lives.

Paediatric Society spokesperson Dr Rosie Marks says, “Not only do people living with rare disorders and their whānau have to deal with the daily challenges of their disorder, but they often have to push to get the support they need. Families find this emotionally and financially exhausting, and the Government needs to acknowledge this and take action to help these families.”

“The Paediatric Society supports Rare Disorders NZ’s Fair for Rare campaign which asks the Government to address the challenges faced by people living with rare disorders through the development of a comprehensive and clear plan, or New Zealand National Rare Disorder Framework.

The framework focuses on several priority areas including early and accurate diagnosis, pathways for clinical care, access to disability and social support, training on rare disorders for all health professionals and support staff; and equitable access to modern rare disorder medicines.

“Under a national framework a care plan would be put in place very early in the life of each person with a rare disorder that would co-ordinate the different services they require.

“This co-ordinated care plan is essential to ensure equitable health outcomes for all people with rare disorders and for the whānau that support them,” says Dr Marks.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Paediatric Society of NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 