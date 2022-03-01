Plotting To Help Our Kids

Labours Whangarei M.P. Emily Henderson caught plotting with Pat Newman Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association President, to get more government funding for Mana Ake…… a health initiative badly needed for the children of the North.

Emily said, “One of the reasons I went into this job was my knowledge as a Family Court lawyer of the plight of children in our community. Mana Ake is a fantastic programme that could do a heap of badly needed good up here, and although it has enough funding for a staged trial, I will be urging the Minister to consider an appropriate level of funding to ensure tamariki in all schools in te Tai Tokerau have the services they so badly need.

I really value the voices of our teaching community and will go on working with Pat to help improve the lives of our tamariki.”

“I believe in working closely with the principals, for our kids, but it’s just coincidental that both Pat and I just happen to have our legs enclosed in Red Plaster!”

