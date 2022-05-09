News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Pulse Energy Powering Up Support Of Asthma And Respiratory Foundation NZ

Monday, 9 May 2022, 9:45 am
Press Release: Asthma and Respiratory Foundation of New Zealand

With winter on its way, the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ (ARFNZ) is thrilled to announce that Pulse Energy is now a Gold Sponsor of its Friends of the Foundation programme.

Having a warm, dry home is essential to good respiratory health and ARFNZ looks to align with community-focused sponsors, like Pulse Energy, who understand the value of having a healthy home.

"Pulse Energy, through initiatives like their Pay it Forward Programme, are already taking steps to make power more affordable and accessible to Kiwis. We are delighted they have increased their support of the Foundation by moving from a Bronze to Gold sponsorship," says Chief Executive Letitia Harding.

Asthma and other respiratory diseases have a significant impact on the health of New Zealanders; they are the third most common cause of death and account for 1 in 10 of all hospital stays.

"Research shows that living in a damp, cold house can aggravate existing respiratory conditions and trigger serious flare ups. We know that respiratory disease is particularly common among low-income families who may not have access to healthy housing or adequate heating. In fact, New Zealanders living in deprived areas are more than twice as likely to be hospitalised with a respiratory disease than those in more affluent areas," explains Letitia.

Pulse Energy provides electricity, gas, and broadband to homes throughout the country and is committed to improving the lives of New Zealanders through initiatives like the Pay it Forward Programme. Pay it Forward provides financial support for families facing energy hardship. It enables vulnerable households to heat their homes and create a healthy living environment, which is crucial for those living with a respiratory disease. Pulse also provides flexible low-cost electricity plans to suit the needs of all families.

Pulse Energy Chief Executive Sharnie Warren says the company welcomed the opportunity to grow its support of ARFNZ. "As a 100% community-owned business, we’re so proud to support the work that the Foundation is doing to improve the respiratory health of New Zealanders. We understand how much these diseases impact Kiwis and we want to help make a difference."

ARFNZ aims to improve the respiratory health of Kiwis, through research, education and advocacy. The Foundation is fully funded by grants, donations and sponsorships and is reliant on the generosity of organisations like Pulse Energy to carry out its work.

