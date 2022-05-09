News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Dentist’s Substandard Level Of Care Led To Delay In Diagnosis Of Tooth Decay

Monday, 9 May 2022, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Dr Vanessa Caldwell today released a report finding a dentist in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for failing to provide services with reasonable care and skill to a young woman under his care.

The young woman regularly visited her dentist. During one of her visits, her dentist took x-rays and documented the young woman’s teeth as "very well cared for." However, the x-rays showed evidence of early mineral loss.

The dentist didn’t advise the young woman of any "dental issues" and she didn’t receive oral hygiene instructions from him.

During one of the young woman’s regular visits, the dentist eventually noted significant damage to a tooth, which required restoration.

The dentist restored the tooth, but the procedure had to be repeated several times. The woman later also discovered she had significant issues with other teeth when she visited another dentist.

During the course of her regular visits, the dentist did not provide the young woman with information about the state of her dental health, and didn’t discuss treatment options with her when her wisdom teeth began to erupt from the gum.

In her report Dr Caldwell considered the dentist’s failures to take x-rays, manage and treat the damaged tooth appropriately, and diagnose advanced issues with one of the young woman’s teeth earlier, indicated an overall substandard level of care.

"[This] was a young patient who had regular dental visits over the years, only to discover that she had numerous dental-related issues that had been undiagnosed and left untreated," said Dr Caldwell.

"I wish to highlight the importance of providing information to patients, particularly young adults, so that they receive the necessary information about their available treatment options. Young patients can be vulnerable and less knowledgeable than adults, and may be more reliant on trusted professionals for information."

Dr Caldwell acknowledged the dentist had provided a written apology to the woman for his failings identified in this report, but she recommended the dentist reflect on the woman’s impact statement.

The dentist has since retired from dental practice, but Dr Caldwell recommended he undertake a competence review, with assistance from the Dental Council of New Zealand, should he return to dental practice.

