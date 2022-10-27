Child Health Experts To Converge On Taranaki For Conference

Child health experts from around the country will converge on New Plymouth next week for the 73rd Annual Scientific Meeting, which will be held from 1-4 November.

Over the four days, attendees will hear from a wide range of speakers including paediatricians from New Zealand and Australia, indigenous health experts, and an internationally acclaimed barber.

“This is our first face-to-face conference in two years,” says Paediatric Society President Mike Shepherd, “It will be an important time for everyone’s ongoing professional development. The conference organisers have put together an excellent programme with a focus on equity and Te Tiriti, with the aim of improving health outcomes for our tamariki and rangitahi.”

Dr Ruakere Hond will deliver the Leo Buchanan Memorial lecture. Dr Hond’s research and work has largely focused on Māori language revitalisation alongside community wellbeing and development. His doctoral research in public health at Massey was on the nature and role of speaker communities in achieving positive Māori health outcomes.

“Among the speakers we are looking forward to hearing from our many Māori speakers on topics including how the health reforms will facilitate better outcomes for tamariki, and building a culture of empathy. We’re also interested in hearing from Matt Brown, barber and co-founder of anti-violence movement, She is Not your Rehab, who will talk about the role of barbers in creating a safe space for men to talk.”

On day three of the conference the Annual Scientific Meeting New Investigator Award and the Royal Australasian College of Physicians Trainee Research Award for Excellence will be announced.

“These awards recognise up and coming health professional researchers and we have a number of high quality entrants,” says Dr Shepherd.

The full programme and speaker bios is available here.

