Launch Of Report Calling For Universal Dental Care

On Monday 14 November the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists - Toi Mata Hauora (ASMS) in partnership with Auckland City Mission - Te Tāpui Atawhai publicly launch Tooth be told: The case for universal dental care in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Forty-two per cent of New Zealanders report having unmet dental need. Predictably the proportion rises with socio-economic deprivation. Publicly funded dental hospitalisations have risen by a third in the last decade. Monday’s launch is the beginning of a campaign seeking political commitments to greater public funding of dental.

A supplementary report outlining the private costs of dental care in Aotearoa New Zealand by analysing EFTPOS transactions will also be made available.

ASMS is the union for senior dentist and doctors in Aotearoa New Zealand. Alongside promoting the interests of its members ASMS supports the right of all New Zealanders to equal access to comprehensive quality public health services.

As part of their response to poverty and need, the Auckland City Mission wants to provide a dental clinic as part of their new HomeGround building. While they have the space, they currently seek funds to equip and staff the service.

When: 12 Noon, Monday 14 November 2022

Where: HomeGround, Auckland City Mission - Te Tāpui Atawhai, 140 Hobson St, Auckland CBD

Speakers: Helen Robinson, Missioner - Manutaki, Auckland City Mission | Sarah Dalton, Executive Director, ASMS | Hugh Trengrove, Dentist, Te Toka Tumai Auckland - Te Whatu Ora.

